27-year-old company worker dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old company worker died suddenly on Sunday around 5.30 pm at Colgate Chowk in the Bajajnagar area of Waluj.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Vayal (originally from Savargaon, Mhaitha Taluka, Jalna district). Umesh was unmarried and lived with his brother Naresh in a rented house near Jaybhavani Chowk, Bajajnagar. Well-educated, he worked at a private company in the Waluj Industrial Area. On the day of the incident, Umesh was found lying unconscious for a long time near Colgate Chowk, but no one noticed him for several hours. Eventually, around 5 PM, the police were informed. With the help of police personnel Kishor Gade and Suraj Jadhav and family members, Umesh was rushed to Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The exact cause of death is still unknown.