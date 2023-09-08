27-year-old dies of electrocution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 27-year-old youth Satish Prabhu Pawar died by electrocution after he tried to move a fallen wire. The incident occurred in the Aaiba tanda in the Harsul area on Thursday evening. According to police, Satish, who worked as a driver, was sitting in front of his home on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, a wire passing from above his house broke and fell down. Fearing an accident, Satish tried to move the wire, however, he sustained a severe shock and died on the spot. The Harsul police are investigating the case.