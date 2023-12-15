27-year-old youth murdered over live-in relationship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 27-year-old Anand Sahebrao Wahul, a resident of Kabirnagar in Osmanpura, was found brutally murdered in the Sai hill area, on Thursday evening, sparking a police investigation.

According to police, Anand, a rickshaw driver, had recently returned to the city from Mumbai in search of work. The victim had been living in a live-in relationship with a woman for several years. Trouble began when Anand, determined to reconnect, visited the woman, who subsequently filed a complaint against him at the MIDC Cidco police station on December 13. Alleging harassment, she accused Anand of forcing entry into her home.

Anand, however, did not return home after the complaint, prompting his father to report him missing. As details emerged, it became apparent that Anand had disappeared after the complaint was filed, raising suspicions about his murder being linked to the strained relationship.

Father suspect role of woman

According to Anand’s father, upon Anand's return, he was locked in the woman's house by her son and two others. He was subjected to a brutal assault, rendering him unconscious. Subsequently, his lifeless body was thrown at the Sai hill area.

Police start investigation

The discovery was made by locals on Thursday evening. Upon receiving information, the MIDC Cidco police station initiated proceedings to file a murder case. The police have started searching for the woman and her son.