2704 admissions confirmed on RTE seats in 1st round

Aurangabad, May 11:

The first round of admissions on the 25 per cent seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the schools of the district was completed on Tuesday.

The admission was confirmed on 2704 seats. The schools were given two days' time to provide details of vacant seats.

The candidates whose names are on the waiting list will be given admission to the remaining seats. The process of sending SMS may begin on May 13.

The Education Department received over 17,000 application forms for 4,301 seats in 575 for the academic year 2022-23. A total of 4,193 candidates were selected for the first round while 2,704 confirmed admissions.