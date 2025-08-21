28-year-old youth drowns near Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 28-year-old man drowned in a water-filled pit at Ranjangaon in the Waluj industrial area on Thursday afternoon (21st). The incident occurred on an open plot opposite Ambika Weighing Scale.

The deceased has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Jadhav (Shraddha Colony, Waluj, Gangapur tehsil). He had gone there with a friend, and both reportedly consumed alcohol near the pit. After Dnyaneshwar drowned, he was rushed to the Government Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 5.15 pm. Waluj MIDC police inspected the spot and registered a case. They are investigating whether it was an accidental death or if there are any suspicious circumstances.