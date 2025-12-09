285 aspirants desirous to contest civic elections on Congress ticket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City Congress Committee has received as many as 285 applications from aspirants desirous to contest the upcoming municipal corporation elections recently. The distribution of applications was held last month. After scrutinising them, the party has declared the total figures of forms.

The distribution of forms under the guidance of city president Shaikh Yusuf was held from November 12 to 20 at the party’s headquarters in Gandhi Bhavan at Shahgunj. Many freshers, established leaders and former corporators showed their interest. Hence the party is hopeful that with the people’s support it would get rid of political rivals like BJP, MIM etc in the coming civic elections.