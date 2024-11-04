29 candidates set for Aurangabad East Elections
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The final day for withdrawing nominations in the Aurangabad East constituency saw approximately 40 candidates pull out between 10 am and 3 pm, leaving 29 candidates in the race. By the final date of October 29, a total of 78 candidates had filed their nominations, with 69 deemed valid after scrutiny. The withdrawal of these candidates solidified the competition among the remaining 29 for the upcoming assembly elections.
The primary contest will feature candidates from the Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), BSP, Samajwadi Party and independent candidates. Candidates faced a rush to finalize their decisions due to the limited five-hour window for withdrawals.
Key Contestants:
Atul Save: BJP
Lahuji Shewale: Congress
Imtiaz Jaleel: AIMIM
Afsar Khan: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Sheetal Bansode: BSP
Dr. Ghaffar Quadri: Samajwadi Party