29 candidates set for Aurangabad East Elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The final day for withdrawing nominations in the Aurangabad East constituency saw approximately 40 candidates pull out between 10 am and 3 pm, leaving 29 candidates in the race. By the final date of October 29, a total of 78 candidates had filed their nominations, with 69 deemed valid after scrutiny. The withdrawal of these candidates solidified the competition among the remaining 29 for the upcoming assembly elections.

The primary contest will feature candidates from the Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), BSP, Samajwadi Party and independent candidates. Candidates faced a rush to finalize their decisions due to the limited five-hour window for withdrawals.

Key Contestants:

Atul Save: BJP

Lahuji Shewale: Congress

Imtiaz Jaleel: AIMIM

Afsar Khan: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Sheetal Bansode: BSP

Dr. Ghaffar Quadri: Samajwadi Party