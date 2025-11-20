29 people booked for providing fake details for birth & death certificates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 29 persons were booked with the City Chowk Police Station for obtaining delayed birth certificates on the basis of fake details.

It may be noted that many people cheated the government by showing one date of birth on the Aadhaar card and another on the birth certificate, obtaining birth certificates.

Sub-Divisional Officer Dr Venkat Rathod lodged a complaint in this case. Before him, Rameshwar Roadge was in this post.

It may be noted that scams of fake birth and death certificates have been coming to light across the State for the past few months. Against that backdrop, serious allegations were made against the administration.

Following the instructions of District Collector Deelip Swami, Venkat Rathod started re-verification of the birth and death certificates issued with a delay.

In the preliminary probe, 29 people submitted false evidence along with the application to obtain a delayed birth certificate, including deliberately giving false dates of birth, false place of birth, false affidavits and all fake birth certificates. They cheated the government by obtaining birth certificates from gram panchayats and municipal councils on the basis of this.

Potential increase in number of accused

Hundreds of people have obtained fake birth and death certificates by providing all the false documents in this way. More cases may come to light, and a probe into the documents with discrepancies is underway. Rathod has mentioned in his complaint to the police.