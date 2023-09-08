29 suspected cases of dengue in eight days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There has been a continuous increase in dengue patients in the city for the past few days. Over 29 suspects were found in the last eight days. The municipal health department has started comprehensive measures. Head of malaria department Dr Archana Rane said that necessary measures are being implemented for the prevention of diseases including dengue and malaria. Abatement, release of guppies in stagnant water with fogging and public awareness campaigns are being carried out. Emphasis is placed on preventive activities. The weather has changed since two days. So once again a preventive campaign will be implemented. Over 170 colonies have been found susceptible to insect-borne diseases. More attention is focused on these settlements. Over 75 patients have been found since January.