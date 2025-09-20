29-year-old commits suicide by jumping into well

A 29-year-old man from Gajgaon in Gangapur tehsil committed suicide by jumping into a well in a field at Nangre Babhulgaon. The incident came to light on Saturday around 12 noon.

The deceased has been identified as Baginath Madan Hiwale. According to Shillegaon police, Hiwale jumped into a well near a field along the Samruddhi Highway in Nangre Babhulgaon. Around noon, when farmer Gaikwad visited the field, he noticed a motorcycle near the well. Suspicious, he immediately informed the Shillegav police. On reaching the spot, the police inspected the well and called the fire brigade. At 3.30 pm, fire brigade personnel successfully recovered the body. The body was sent to Lasur Station primary health center for post-mortem and later handed over to relatives. The reason for the suicide is not yet clear. Further investigation is being conducted by Shillegaon police.