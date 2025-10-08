2,905 families to get Rs 15 K aid each

199 animals killed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A total of 2,905 families lost their homes in the district because of the heavy rains between September 12 and 28.

They can get urgent aid of Rs 15,000 each. This requires a total fund of around Rs 4.35 crore.

The information is being collected at the administrative level in this regard. Families who lost everything in the flood will get support under the criteria of the package announced by the Government on Tuesday.

A total of 17 people died in the rain-related incidents in the district from June 1 to today while two were injured. Nearly 199 animals were killed.

A total of three properties were completely destroyed while 253 properties were partially damaged. One hut and seven cowsheds were also affected.

A total of 2,62,840 farmers from 587 villages lost their arable, horticultural and fruit crops spread, and 2,36,528 hectares of land. Around 14 per cent of the panchnamas have been done so far.

box

Rs 450 crores for agricultural damage

As per the administrative estimate, the district is likely to receive around Rs 450 to Rs 500 crores for the damage to agricultural crops. Of this, 411 crores will be received for the damage to 2.22 lakh hectares of arable land, 30 crores for the damage to 9,314 hectares of horticulture and Rs 15 crores for the damage to orchards over 4,882 hectares.

Box

How much assistance is possible?

--17 dead: kith and kins will get Rs 68 lakh

--two injured: help from Rs 74,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh

--Household items, clothing for 2905 families: Rs 4.45 crore

--3 houses collapsed: Rs 1.20 lakh each

--389 houses partially collapsed: Rs 25.28 lakh

--7 cattle sheds: Rs 3,000 each (Rs 21000)

--159 milch animals: Rs 32,500 each (total 59.62 lakh)

--40 draft animals: Rs 32,000 each (total 12.80 lakh )