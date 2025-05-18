298 candidates appear for Maharashtra Agricultural Services Main Exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Agricultural Services Main Examination 2024, conducted by MPSC, was held on Sunday (May 18) at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College. Out of 392 registered candidates, 298 appeared for the exam. In the morning session, 94 were absent, while 98 skipped the afternoon session. According to the District Collector’s General Administration Department, the overall attendance stood at 75%.