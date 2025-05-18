298 candidates appear for Maharashtra Agricultural Services Main Exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 18, 2025 22:25 IST2025-05-18T22:25:09+5:302025-05-18T22:25:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Maharashtra Agricultural Services Main Examination 2024, conducted by MPSC, was held on Sunday (May 18) at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College. Out of 392 registered candidates, 298 appeared for the exam. In the morning session, 94 were absent, while 98 skipped the afternoon session. According to the District Collector’s General Administration Department, the overall attendance stood at 75%.Open in app