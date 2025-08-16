2nd CAP round for Nursing commencing on Aug 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of preference filling for the second Centralised Admission Process (CAP)- for Nursing course admissions will commence on August 19.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed the first CAP round of B.Sc.-Nursing courses for the academic year 2025-26 on August 14.

The SCETC, which is the Competent Authority, has decided to conduct CAP round-II to fill the vacancies remaining after completion of the first CAP round. The schedule for the second round was announced.

As per the schedule, the seat matrix for the second will be displayed and online choice form filling will commence on August 19 and end on August 21. The selection list will be declared on August 22.

Those who are selected will have to report to the college physically and fill the status retention form along with original documents and requisite fees by August 29. The Cell will display the schedule for subsequent CAP rounds in due course.

Imp instructions for candidates

-- Candidates should verify the fee structure of private and minority colleges on the

The respective college website and the Fee Regulatory Authority website before filling in the preferences

--If a candidate fails to report and join the allotted college within the prescribed

time period, they will not be eligible for any further CAP rounds