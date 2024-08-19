2nd CAP round of Poly admissions to end today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has allotted seats for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-II of post-SSC polytechnic courses.

It may be noted the first CAP round began on July 25 for the academic year 2024-25 and ended on August 6. The second started on August 7 and seats were allotted provisionally for this round on August 16.

Those who were allotted seats will have to report to the institution for confirmation of the admission by August 20.

The third CAP round will start on August 21 with displaying vacant seats. The candidates will have to submit and confirm the option form for this round through their login between August 22 and 26.

Those who have submitted the option form will be allotted seats provisionally on August 28.

The aspirants will have to accept the seats after August 29 and report to the polytechnic to confirm the admissions on or before September 2.

All the eligible candidates who participated in Round III and were allotted the seat will self-verify the seat allotment. The candidates who have been allotted the seat first time in this round will have to pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode.

Teaching to commence in poly on Sept 10

--Academic activities will commence in all institutes on September 10

-- The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2024-25 is Sept 10

-- The last date for uploading the data of admitted candidates for the institutes is September 11.