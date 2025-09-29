2nd part-competition-wise winners list
--One-act play: Best Acting (Male)
Third – Shetkari by Rishikesh Karke from Bamu
Second – Raja by Sumit Thanabir from Bamu Sub-campus, Dharashiv
First – Veda by Adityam Thombre, Tulsi Computer Science College
--One-act play: Best Acting (Female)
Third – Choti Bachchi by Disha Raut from Balbhim College
Second – Vayacha Ganit by Sakshi Basve from Saraswanti Bhuvan Arts and Commerce College
First – Aai in Khodala Aadhar Fandicha by Kalyani Lokhande from Deogiri College
-- Skit (Group)
Third – K S K College
Second – Vasantrao Naik College
First – Deogiri College
-- Mimicry (Individual)
Third – KSK College
Second – Deogiri College
First – Bamu
--Mime (group)
Third – K T Patil College of Pharmacy- Dharashiv
Second – Bamu- Sub-Campus, Dharashiv
First – Bamu CSN
Fine Arts Category
--Rangoli (solo)
Third – Government College of Arts and Design
Second – Bamu
First – Government College of Pharmacy-CSN
--Drawing (Individual)
Third- Rajmata Jijau College- Kille Dharur
Second--Bamu
First– Government College of Arts and Design
--Collage (solo)
Third– Maulana Azad College
Second– Bamu
First–Government College of Arts and Design
--Poster (Individual)
First– Government College of Arts and Design
Second– Freedom Fighter Ramrao Awargaonkar Law College
First – Bamu
--Clay Sculpture (Individual)
Third– Vasantrao Naik College
Second– Government College of Arts and Design
First– Bamu
--Cartoon (Individual)
Third–Rajarshi Shahu College- Pathri
Second– Bamu
First– Government College of Arts and Design
--Spot Photography (Individual)
Third– Karmaveer Mamasaheb Jagdale College- Vashi
Second–Government College of Arts and Design
First– Deogiri College
--Installation
Third– Rajarshi Shahu College-Pathri
Second– Government College of Arts and Design
First – Bamu
--Short Film (Group)
Third– Bamu Sub-Campus- Dharashiv
Second – Bamu-CSN
First – Swami Ramanand Teerth College, Ambejogai
Literature category
--Elocution (Individual)
Third – Deogiri College
Second – Government College of Art and Science
First – Balbhim College
--Debate (Group)
Third – Shivchhatrapati College
Second – Deogiri College
First – Manikchand Pahade Law College
-- Quiz contest (Team)
Third – Ankushrao Tope College, Jalna
Second – Swami Ramanand Teerth College-Ambejogai
First –Saraswati Bhuvan Science College