2nd part-competition-wise winners list

--One-act play: Best Acting (Male)

Third – Shetkari by Rishikesh Karke from Bamu

Second – Raja by Sumit Thanabir from Bamu Sub-campus, Dharashiv

First – Veda by Adityam Thombre, Tulsi Computer Science College

--One-act play: Best Acting (Female)

Third – Choti Bachchi by Disha Raut from Balbhim College

Second – Vayacha Ganit by Sakshi Basve from Saraswanti Bhuvan Arts and Commerce College

First – Aai in Khodala Aadhar Fandicha by Kalyani Lokhande from Deogiri College

-- Skit (Group)

Third – K S K College

Second – Vasantrao Naik College

First – Deogiri College

-- Mimicry (Individual)

Third – KSK College

Second – Deogiri College

First – Bamu

--Mime (group)

Third – K T Patil College of Pharmacy- Dharashiv

Second – Bamu- Sub-Campus, Dharashiv

First – Bamu CSN

Fine Arts Category

--Rangoli (solo)

Third – Government College of Arts and Design

Second – Bamu

First – Government College of Pharmacy-CSN

--Drawing (Individual)

Third- Rajmata Jijau College- Kille Dharur

Second--Bamu

First– Government College of Arts and Design

--Collage (solo)

Third– Maulana Azad College

Second– Bamu

First–Government College of Arts and Design

--Poster (Individual)

First– Government College of Arts and Design

Second– Freedom Fighter Ramrao Awargaonkar Law College

First – Bamu

--Clay Sculpture (Individual)

Third– Vasantrao Naik College

Second– Government College of Arts and Design

First– Bamu

--Cartoon (Individual)

Third–Rajarshi Shahu College- Pathri

Second– Bamu

First– Government College of Arts and Design

--Spot Photography (Individual)

Third– Karmaveer Mamasaheb Jagdale College- Vashi

Second–Government College of Arts and Design

First– Deogiri College

--Installation

Third– Rajarshi Shahu College-Pathri

Second– Government College of Arts and Design

First – Bamu

--Short Film (Group)

Third– Bamu Sub-Campus- Dharashiv

Second – Bamu-CSN

First – Swami Ramanand Teerth College, Ambejogai

Literature category

--Elocution (Individual)

Third – Deogiri College

Second – Government College of Art and Science

First – Balbhim College

--Debate (Group)

Third – Shivchhatrapati College

Second – Deogiri College

First – Manikchand Pahade Law College

-- Quiz contest (Team)

Third – Ankushrao Tope College, Jalna

Second – Swami Ramanand Teerth College-Ambejogai

First –Saraswati Bhuvan Science College