2nd phase summer session of MUHS to commence on June 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second phase of the summer session examination of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will commence on June 28.

Controller of Examinations of the MUHS Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the question papers of the Summer-2025 Phase-II examination would be sent to the examination centre on the day of the examination through the online system.

A total of 80,654 students will appear for the examination of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses of the university departments and affiliated colleges at 168 examination centres in the State from June 28 to July 23.

The examination will be conducted for the following courses;

--UG courses (al years- repeater and fresh eligible students) BDS, BAMS (2010,2012,2017), BUMS (new, 2013, 2017), BHMS (old, new, 2015), B.P.Th. (revised, 2012), B.O.Th.(revised), B Sc. Nursing (all years), PB B.sc, first to the sixth semester of Basic B.Sc. Nursing, all semester of BASLP, BPO (2017), (II year- repeater and fresh eligible students) BAMS/BUMS (2021), BHMS (CBDC-2022).

--PG and diploma courses- all years- repeater and fresh eligible students- MDS, Diploma Dentistry, MD-MS Ayurveda and Unani (other than the 2024-semester pattern), Diploma Ayurveda, MOTh, M.Sc - Nursing, MPTh, MPT, MASLP, M Sc. (Audiology), MSc.(SLP), MPO (repeater and fresh eligible students) MD, MS, DM, Mch, PG Diploma, M.Sc. Medical (Biochemistry and Microbiology).

Written examinations will be conducted for the courses offered by the university, they are MPH, MPH(N), MBA, M Phil, B Optometry, Diploma Optometry and Ophthalmic, Diploma in Paramedical, CCMP, MMSPC, PG-DMLT, BPMT, M.Sc-Pharmaceutical.

Since the question papers of these courses will be sent online to the examination centre, the were asked candidates to report to the examination centre one hour in advance, i.e. at 9 am for the morning session and at 1 pm for the afternoon session.