3 arrested for playing online betting of IPL matches, articles worth Rs 4L seized

Aurangabad, May 11:

The crime branch police three bookies for betting on the IPL matches online in a godown at Laxminagar in Chikalthana area on Tuesday night. The arrested have been identified as Shubham Sanjay Pande (Begumpura), Rajesh Vikram Gavande (Chunabhatti, Khokadpura) and Rajesh Sudhakar Pund (Bansilalnagar). The police have seized 9 mobile phones, 2 registers, car, Rs 9,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 4.19 lakh in the raid.

Judicial magistrate (first class) D S Vamne remanded all the three in the police custody till May 12.

During interrogation, the bookies said that they used to gamble on the live IPL matches on the mobile phones or ‘Roz 1010 dot com’ website. They used to take money from the gamblers and make a note in the register, they told the police.

The police seized car (MH 02 AV 1511), nine mobile phones, Wifi router, 2 registers, Rs 8,950 cash. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

They have been remanded in the police custody till May 12. Assistant public prosecutor S L Das requested for the police custody to the court.