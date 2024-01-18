3 B Ed courses have different eligibility, syllabus & duration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced that three B Ed courses have separate eligibility, syllabus and duration.

The CET Cell conducts CET for admissions to the three courses- MAH-BA/BSc B Ed, B Ed-M Ed and B Ed. It urged the aspirants to go through the information brochure of the said course before applying to the examinations. It is available on portal of the cell.

Box

The course-wise details are as follows;

Course name--------duration & eligibility min.marks-----test date

-BA/BSc B.Ed (4-year integrated course-50 marks) for open-May 2

-B.Ed-M.Ed (three years integrated course-55 marks)--March 2

-B.Ed (two years general/special course-50 marks)--March 4-6

Box

-There are seven colleges for the four-year B Ed integrated course. The district-wise number of colleges are as follows; Pune (three), Nashik (two), Kolharpur (two). The registration window has already been opened and its last date is February 12.

-There is only one college for the three years integrated courses. The registration process has already begun and its last date is January 29.

-There are 477 colleges of two-year courses. The online application submission process already started and aspirants can apply up to January 30.