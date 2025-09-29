3 big cats to be shifted from city to Karnataka

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major animal exchange initiative, four-year-old white tiger Vikram and his two-year-old twin sisters Rohini and Shravani, born and raised at Siddharth Zoo, were scheduled to be transported to Shivamogga Zoo in Karnataka at midnight on Monday. By Monday evening, all three big cats were carefully placed in separate transport cages. The journey will begin around 3 am, with specially arranged vehicles from Shivamogga expected to carry them on the 800 km journey, which will take approximately three days.

The transfer is part of an animal exchange program approved two months ago by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). In return, the municipal corporation recently received a pair of lions, bears, and foxes from the Shivamogga facility, which have already been brought into Siddharth Zoo.

After dropping off the new animals, the Shivamogga team travelled to Indore to collect additional animals and is expected to return to the city with them. Post-arrival, Vikram, Rohini, and Shravani will officially begin their new chapter at the Shivamogga Zoo.

Zoo authorities have ensured that the entire transfer process is being conducted under expert supervision, prioritising the animals' health and comfort. Hence all precautions have been taken to protect the animals from road stress and monsoon-related discomfort during the transit.