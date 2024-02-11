3 bodies donated at GMCH in 23 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The dead bodies of three persons were in just 23 days at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

There were only three bodies left in the anatomy department in GMCH a month ago for the study.

In such a situation, the question arose as to how future doctors will study without dead bodies. So, the GMCH administration started efforts for body donation. During the last 23 days, three families donated the bodies of their dead family members in the Government Hospital.

This has reduced the shortage of bodies required for medical education to some extent. Head of Anatomy Department Dr Archana Kalyankar, Dr Mohammad Layeeq Dr Shilpa Shewale, Mirza Yunus Baig, Martine Aswale and others are trying hard to enhance body donation under the guidance of Dean Shivaji Sukre.

Body donation can be done at the Anatomy Department of the Hospital. The form for the same is available in the section. Photographs and signatures of relatives are required on this form. Meanwhile, even after death, the patients will help learners in studying medical knowledge.