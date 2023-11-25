3 booked for encroaching Cidco property, causing loss of Rs 26L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against three persons on charge of encroaching the Cidco’s through demolition of a mini stadium in Tisgaon and causing a loss of Rs 26.55 lakh to the administration.

The Cidco administration had built the mini stadium on Gut Number 140 in Tisgaon. It so happened that the Cidco’s assistant estate officer Asmita Virsheed got information that few persons had entered the mini stadium and were demolishing the structure with JCB on October 28. Virsheed along with a team comprising Harshavardhan Salve, Vikas Pawar and Gajanan Mali reached the spot. Accordingly, they spotted a few persons were demolishing the utility building, toilet block, and raised plinths for yoga through two JCBs. Hence the Cidco team questioned Santosh Jhalte why he is demolishing the structure. He said that this land belongs to two brothers - Eshwar Tukaram Pradhan and Madan Tukaram Pradhan - and they have sold this land to Dnyandev Bhausaheb Kale and Amol Sukhdeo Salve. Accordingly, the demolition is being done on their orders. The Cidco squad smelled a rat and immediately then contacted the police and sought security. Later on, the encroachers disappeared from the spot seeing the security personnel.

Story of fake documents

Eshwar and Madan both contacted the land record office and initiated the measurement process of the said land claiming that they are owners of it. When the Cidco learnt about it, the administration stayed the measurement and intimated the claimants. Meanwhile, Virsheed has lodged a complaint stating that the office had sustained a loss of Rs 26.65 lakh due to demolition of its infrastructure and for trying to usurp the land. Accordingly, Waluj MIDC police station has booked Eshwar, Madan and Santosh and further investigation is on by PSI Rahul Nirval.