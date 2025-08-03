3 branches of MIT get NBA grade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three engineering departments of Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) received National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The names of the departments are Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Plastic and Polymer Engineering.'

This grade is accorded for the quality of education, outcome-based education and continuous progress. All three departments have received the NBA for meeting the required quality standards.

This will provide opportunities for engineering students in all three departments to get jobs or pursue higher education at a global level.

Heads of departments of all three departments, Dr Suranjana Mandal, Dr Sunita Badve, Dr. Prashant Avasarmal, Dean Dr. Bhakti Ahirwadkar, Associate Dean Dr. Chetan Kuthe, as well as Head of Department of Basic Science and Humanities Sunil Andhale, deans of various departments and all the faculty and non-teaching staff took efforts for the inspection.

Chairman of Education Society Dr Yadnavir Kawade, Director General of MIT Munish Sharma, Director B M Deshmukh, Dr Shakuntala Lomte congratulated Principal Dr Nilesh G. Patil, Manager Dr Babasaheb Sonawane, Deans Dr Syed Aziz, Dr Ganesh Sable, Dr Amit Raote and other staff members.