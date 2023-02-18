3 centres of MBA, 1 centre of LLB changed

Aurangabad: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) changed the three centres of MBA first year and one centre of LLB first year examinations.

The November-December 2022 session examinations of MBA and LLB will commence on February 21. The BoEE released the centres' list in December. However, the university decided to change several centres due to administrative reasons. The BoEE director appealed to the students to take note of a change in the centres. For details, one may visit the univeristy portal.

The district and course-wise new centres are as follows; Aurangabad: MBA-I sem (students name with alphabets R to Z)-MIT-Beed (B Tech) bypass, Satara (new centre).Osmanabad: MBA-semester-I (names with alphabets A to Z), Department of Management Science, Bamu sub-campus (new centre).Beed: MBA-semester-I (names with alphabets A to R)-Aditya Pharmacy College. Jalna: LLB/BA-LLB (names with alphabets A to Z)-Dr Subhashrao Dhakne Law College-Rohanwadi.