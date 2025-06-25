3 city youths laid to rest after fatal Phulambri car dash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three youths who died in a car dash near a dhaba on the Phulambri road late Tuesday night were laid to rest on Wednesday amid emotional scenes in the city.

The deceased have been identified as Arfaat Bagwan (20) and Rehan Bagwan (19) cousins and grandsons of businessman Haji Jabbar of Motiwala Nagar and Maruf Majed (20) of Qaiser Colony, grandson of ATC owner Mohammad Ghayas. The speeding car reportedly hit a road divider and split in two. Namaz-e-Janaza of Maruf was performed at Kali Masjid, Mondha, while Arfaat and Rehan were buried near Jama Masjid, Pimpri. Two of the deceased were the only sons in their families, leaving their loved ones shattered. One of the injured is still undergoing treatment.