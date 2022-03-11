3 corona patients found in district on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2022 09:45 PM2022-03-11T21:45:02+5:302022-03-11T21:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 11:
In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Three patients were found in the Ghati area in the city and none in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Friday
Positive Patients: 03 (City 03 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,702
Patients discharged: 14 (City 13 rural 01)
Total discharged: 1,65,932
Active patients: 38
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 48,21,617
First Dose: 28,61,950
Second Dose: 19,19,151
Precaution Dose: 40,516