3 corona patients found in district on Friday

Aurangabad, March 11:

In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Three patients were found in the Ghati area in the city and none in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Friday

Positive Patients: 03 (City 03 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,702

Patients discharged: 14 (City 13 rural 01)

Total discharged: 1,65,932

Active patients: 38

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 48,21,617

First Dose: 28,61,950

Second Dose: 19,19,151

Precaution Dose: 40,516