3 corona patients found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2022 10:55 PM2022-06-05T22:55:01+5:302022-06-05T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, June 5:
Three corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Two patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday.
Patients found: 03 (City: 02, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,801
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,062
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 07
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,40,172
First Dose: 29,93,154
Second Dose: 22,74,139
Precaution Dose: 72,979