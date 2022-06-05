3 corona patients found on Sunday

Aurangabad, June 5:

Three corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Two patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday.

Patients found: 03 (City: 02, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,801

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,062

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 07

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,40,172

First Dose: 29,93,154

Second Dose: 22,74,139

Precaution Dose: 72,979