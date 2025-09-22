3-day Aadhar Card camp of IRC concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 3-day Aadhaar Card Camp organised by Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC) concluded on September 21. A total of 302 citizens benefitted through the camp held at IRC Minority Development Centre in Roshan Gate.

Under the guidance of IRC president Adv. Faiz Syed and Aadhar official Deepak Dhole, the operators and IRC members conducted the camp smoothly.

IRC General Manager Shabbir Ahmed supervised the operations, Khwaja Aleemuddin proposed a vote of thanks.