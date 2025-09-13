3-day conference on Arthritis concludes in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 6th annual conference of the Maharashtra Rheumatology Association, jointly organized with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Physicians’ Association, concluded today at Hotel Rama International. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Chandrashekhara, President of the Indian Rheumatology Association, and drew over 150 delegates from across the country.

Over three days, sessions covered rehabilitation of arthritis patients, clinical problems, genetic testing, research needs, and stress management. Dr. Mahesh Chaudhary highlighted the importance of training patients to lead normal lives, while Dr. Roshni Sodhi addressed stress management. A special workshop for physicians and another for patients were also held during the conference. Patients received guidance on medicines, exercise, and work-life balance from Dr. Yojana Gokhale, Dr. Shrikant Wagh, and Dr. Shashank Akerkar.