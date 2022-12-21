3-day conference on ‘India’s March Towards $ 5 Trillion Economy’ begins today

Aurangabad: Indian Commerce Association (ICA), Department of Commerce and Management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and MGM University will jointly organise a three-day 73rd All India Commerce Conference on ‘India’s March Towards $ 5 Trillion Economy by 2024’ from December 22.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad would inaugurate the conference online at 10.30 am on Thursday.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will deliver the inaugural address online. Shrikant Badve (CMD, Badve Group fo Industries) will be the chief guest while ICA president and VC of KIIT University-Bhubaneswar Sasmita Samanta, VC of Central University of Kerala H Evenkateshwaralu, VC of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal and past president of ICA T A Shivare will be the guests of honour.

Around 1,547 representatives from different parts of the country will arrive here to participate in the conference. The organisers have received 981 research papers while 592 will be presented.

Secretary of the organising committee Dr Walmik Sarwade Dr Walmik Sarwade said that there would be seven sessions along with one symposium and two memorial lectures.

Researchers, academicians and experts will hold a discussion on different topics including Employment Generation Retrospect and Prospect; Digital India: Challenges and Opportunities; HR Strategy in the Contest of Millennial and Alpha Generation; Inclusive Development: New Horizon.

Two awards- Manubhai M Shah Research Session and Professor Samiuddin Research Scholar awards will also be presented.

ICA secretary Puspendra Mishra, Dr Ganga Prasad Prasain (Vice-Chancellor, Tripura University), Ramesh Mangal, Pro-VC of Bamu Dr Shaym Sirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and convener of the event Dr Syed Azharuddin were present at the briefing.