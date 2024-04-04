3-day conference on ‘Lead The Education Future’ begins in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second edition of the three-day national conference ‘Lead The Education Future’ to be conducted jointly by MGM Education Unlimited, MGM School and MGM University began at Rukhmini Auditorium on Thursday.

Chairman of MGM and former Higher and Technical Education Minister of Kamal Kishore Kadam, Vice chairman Dr P M Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, trustees Dr Sudhir Kadam, Vishwas Kadam, Dr Nitin Kadam, Vice Chancellor Vilas Sapkal, Dr Vijayam Ravi, Dr Ashish Gadekar, coordinator of the conference Aparna Kakkad, conference chair Ranjit Kakkad and Program chair Dr Namrata Jaju were present.

After the inauguration, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal spoke on 'Joining the Dots: Leadership Roles Across School and Higher Education', Vice-Chancellor of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration Dr Shashikala Vanjari guided on 'Education Planning and Strategy-Visioning the Future by Transforming Education.'

Director of Indian Management Institute Nagpur Dr Bhimrai Metri talked on 'Capacity Building of Educational Leaders for Decision Making - Why Choices Matter'.

Eminent experts are interacting with the participants in the conference being held up to April 6. Ranjit Kakkad, Director of MGM Education Unlimited and Conference Chair made introductory remarks while Nidhi Kangaria, Palak Verma and Niharika Kapoor conducted the proceedings of the programme.