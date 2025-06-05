3-day CPR training for MGM Schools’ teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-day training programme on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for 20 teachers from various MGM Schools was successfully conducted by the Life Skills Department of MGM Medical College and Hospital, recently.

The training programme was inaugurated by joint secretary of the MGM Trust Dr P M Jadhav in the presence of dean Dr Rajendra Bora, head of the Life Skills Department Dr Sadhana Kulkarni, director of MGM Schools Dr Aparna Kakkad, along with Dr Bhaskar Musande, Dr Sudhir Kulkarni, Dr Pramod Bhale, Dr Saeed Siddiqui, Dr Rahul Chaudhary, Dr Yashoda Gunjal, Vrushali Ghatnekar, and Nutan Deshpande.

Dr Sadhana Kulkarni explained the importance of CPR and conducted practical, hands-on demonstrations for the teachers. The objective was to equip them with critical emergency life-saving techniques that could be applied in real-life scenarios involving students or others in need.

Dr Kulkarni also provided detailed guidance on how CPR training could be conducted for students using specially prepared dummy models.