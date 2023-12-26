3-day Faculty Development Programme concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A three-day Faculty Development Programme organised by Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology of MGM University concluded recently. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal inaugurated the programme at Aryabhatta Auditorium.

Subject experts in the education field guided the participants. In the inaugural session VC Dr Vilas Sapkal spoke on 'National Education Policy Concept and Implementation'.

In the second session, the Head of the Department of Computer Science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Ramesh Manz interacted with the attendees.

Deans Dr Prati Deshmukh, Dr John Chelladurai, Professor and all concerned were present. Earlier, Dr Prapti Deshmukh made an introductory speech while deputy registrar Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra graced the valedictory ceremony. Dr F Satish and Dr Sarika Shelke worked for the success of the event.

The experts guided on various subjects, including E-Content Development for MOOC and Swayam; Research Publication, Citation and Index; Stress Management; Fundamental Principles; Startup: Initiative and Fund Raising; Patent Legal Aspect; Yoga and Meditation and Pedagogy.