3-day INMUN by Ryan International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Indian Model United Nations (INMUN) is an international initiative pioneered by Ryan International Group founder chairman Dr A F Pinto. The 21st edition of the INMUN took place recently in New Delhi in the presence of managing director of the Ryan Group Dr Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto. The students of St. Johns and Ryan International School, Aurangabad represented Slovakia, Malta and Peru. The three days conference began with the discussion and debating on agendas of each committee. Students Darsheel Thakur, Pradyumna Pardeshi, Yash Thange, Yash Jagdale, Saif, Ishita Tidke, Tanuja Magar, Janhvi Patil, Samiksha Gaikwad, Samiksha Kirtikar, Samrudhi Thange, Ameena Shaikh, Anushka Sarkate were the delegates of Slovokia, Peru and Malta. Through the actual working of the MUN with an executive board, students discussed various issues on military activities related to outer space, devising the road-map for the upcoming State and Central Elections, countering the illicit trade and proliferation of WMDs to NPT and non-NPT members with emphasis on India and Pakistan.

Guest speakers from various fields guided the students. The event enhanced the knowledge as well as debating skills of the students and their understanding of diplomatic and governance skill.