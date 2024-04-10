3-day rare books exhibition launched in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-day exhibition of rare books, research, books on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Shahu Maharaj was kicked off at the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of VC Dr Vijay Fulari. More than 700 books and research contests, a thesis are being displayed in the exhibition.

KRC director and dean Dr Vaishali Khaparde, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, dean Dr Veean Humbe, assistant library Dr Satish Padem, Purushottam Deshmukh, Senator Chandrakant Kokate, Dr Aparna Ashtaputre and others were present. The exhibition will conclude on April 13.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that books and literature should be available for the use of all students. He said that should read books for progress in life.