3-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami Maha Mahotsav at ISKCON

Celebrations to start from September 6 at Warud Phata temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami Maha mahotsav will begin in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, September 6. The festival will be organized by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at its Vedic Education and Cultural Centre, Shri Shri Radha Nikunjbihari temple at Warud Phata.

The festival will begin with an Anand Mela, a dance drama based on Krishna leela, and a melodious 'Hare Krishna' kirtan accompanied by various instruments such as mridanga, khartal sound, harmonium at 6 pm.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Maha Abhishek will start at 7 pm. Abhishek of Bhagwan Shri Krushna will be performed with milk, curd, ghee, honey, panchagavya and juice of various fruits. This Abhishek will be done with about 150 liters of different types of liquid. There will also be classical dance and Maha Aarti at 12 pm.

On the second day, Nandotsav will start at 6 pm. This day is also celebrated by ISKCON as Prabhupada appearance day. On this occasion, programmes like Katha, Kirtan, Prabhupada pushpanjali will be held. Mahaprasad can be availed on the third day also. The festival will conclude on Friday with a special darshan of Bhagwan Krishna and a grand procession.

