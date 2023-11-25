3-days PCR to woman harassing builder for ransom

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Supriya Birajdar, today awarded police custody remand (PCR) till November 28 to a woman, who had collected a ransom of Rs 5 lakh by harassing a local builder and was further demanding Rs 11 lakh more to prevent maligning his name in the society.

The lady and the builder came in contact with each other through social media (a dating app - Tinder). The woman developed closeness with the builder, took personal photographs and videos and later on started blackmailing him for money.

The name of accused is Swati alias Babadi Vishnukant Kendre (Dargah road, Konark Building, Satara Parisar and permanent resident of Nanded), while the name of her husband is Taher Tayyab Pathan alias Santosh Munde (Madinanagar, Paithan), but he is absconding.

Police held Swati on November 24. During the investigation she confessed to having committed the crime with the help of her husband. She had informed her relatives and friends that she has married to a person whose name is Santosh Munde (not told the real name Taher Pathan). Ironically, the couple got divorced after a few days. Swati further said that both of them are presently staying together in live-in relations.

When produced in the court, the assistant government pleader, Jaymala Rathod, requested the court to award PCR as the police had to recover Rs 5 lakh from her; arrest her absconding husband and verify the fake account of the dating app.