3 gamblers arrested on Dhule Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Gamblers were gambling using a tab at a deserted place at the footsteps of a hill on Solapur - Dhule Highway on Wednesday night. The Satara police conducted a raid and arrested three gamblers, but four managed to escape leaving their vehicles.

PI Ashok Giri said, the police received the information that some persons are gambling on the highway. Accordingly, they conducted a raid. They were gambling on a tab and had also arranged for a light there. At the advent of the police, some tried to escape, but the police nabbed Sham Shrinivas Dhosar (56, Sudhakarnagar), Shaikh Manwar Shaikh Abdul Gani (40, Kranti Chowk) and Laxman Ashok Shivale (40, Sant Dnyaneshwarnagar). The police seized a tab, mobile phones and five vehicles.