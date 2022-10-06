3 get RI for beating woman, children

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

District and Sessions Judge S K Kulkarni sentenced one-month rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine each to three persons for beating a farmer woman and her children over an old dispute. The accused have been identified as Shashikant alias Raju Dhapre, Ramakant Dhapre and Sunil Dhapre (Nandgaon, Soyegaon tehsil).

According to the complaint lodged by complainant Banubai Mankha Tadvi lodged with Soyegaon police station. Her family and the family of the accused had a dispute over farmland. On July 12, 2009, Banubai and her children were working on the farm. When the accused Shashikant, Ramakant, Sunil Dhapre, Dhansingh Pardeshi, Sham Pardeshi, Yuvraj Babul, Ratilal Pardeshi and Raju Pardeshi abused them in the name of caste and severely beat them. A case was registered in this regard.

The investigating officer and deputy superintendent of police V N Jatale submitted the charge sheet in the court. Public prosecutor Ajit Ankush registered statements from eight witnesses.