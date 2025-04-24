3 gold chain snatchings in 3 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a span of just three hours on Tuesday, three incidents of gold chain snatching were reported in the city.

According to the p[oilce, Dr Poonam Nawandar of Dashmeshnagar was walking near Kalda Corner at 5.30 pm when a thief on a bike snatched her two-and-a-half tola gold necklace. At 6.30 pm, in the Satara area near Renukamata temple, Maya Patwardhan became the victim of a similar crime, with her one-and-a-half tola gold chain being stolen. The third incident occurred around 8.20 pm when CA Komal Mutha, on her way to a meeting at Hotel Unnati, was targeted by bike-borne thieves on the Utsav Chowk to Ramanagar road. Her gold chain, also weighing one and a half tolas, was snatched. A case has been registered at the Osmanpura Police Station