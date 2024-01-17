3 heritage walks to mark Ellora-Ajanta Festival celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As a part of Ellora-Ajanta International Festival celebrations, the organising committee will be conducting three heritage walks in the last 10 days of the month.

The walks will be held on January 21, 25 and 28 and will start at 7 am on these days. The participants will be briefed upon the history, local art and culture, during the walk. The local chapter of Intach is providing assistance.

The scholar Ajay Kulkarni will inform about the Bhadkal Gate and Chhoti Bhadkal on January 21 (Sunday); Sanket Kulkarni will inform about Nath Mandir (Aurangpura), Amruteshwar Mandir (Kumbharwada), Supari Hanuman Mandir (Gulmandi) and Machali Khadak on January 25 (National Tourism Day) and Swapnil Joshi

will inform about Delhi Gate and Himayat Baugh on January 28 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the organising committee including the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey and the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, have appealed to the citizens, history and heritage-lovers and students to participate in the heritage walks in large numbers.