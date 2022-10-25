3 hours line block for 26 days

Aurangabad:

The Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR) will be undertaking maintenance of the railway track from Badnapur to Dinegaon. Hence there will be three hours line block every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 3.20 pm and 6.20 pm from October 27 to November 22.

According to the press release, the line block will be going to affect the schedule of two trains. The express train bearing number 17650 (Aurangabad to Hyderabad) will run 160-180 minutes late behind the regular schedule on the above three days. It will depart from Aurangabad at 6.55 pm instead of its regular time of 4.15 pm.

The Kachiguda to Rotegaon Demu train (bearing number 17661) will be running 70 minutes late between Parbhani and Jalna on the above three-mentioned days for 26 days, stated the release.