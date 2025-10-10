3-industrial estates to remain without water on Sunday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC has undertaken repair work on a 1050 mm diameter water pipeline that supplies water from Brahmgavhan to the Waluj water treatment plant. Due to this repair, there will be no water supply on October 12 (Sunday) in Waluj, Chikalthana, Railway Station MIDC areas, and nearby residential colonies, stated the MIDC office.

These industrial areas — Waluj, Chikalthana, and Railway Station MIDC — receive water from the Jayakwadi Project in Paithan through this large pipeline. The MIDC had constructed a Jackwell at Brahmgavhan nearly 60 years ago for this purpose. Over time, the old pipeline has deteriorated, resulting in frequent leaks.

To address this, MIDC has decided to replace damaged sections of the pipeline. Around 3 kilometers of worn-out pipe will be replaced at various points. Work on this replacement will begin on October 12.

MIDC executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri said, “ The pipeline replacement work will be undertaken in phases, with a gap of 15 days between each phase. Each time, 1–2 pipes will be replaced in a day, and water supply will be restored the next day. The normal water supply will resume by Monday.”