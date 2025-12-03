3 K schools, 19 K teachers to participate in 'school bandh'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 3,000 schools and their 19,000 teachers from the district will participate in the school bandh agitation on December 5.

It may be noted that even though there is some time left for the retirement of the teachers, the condition of passing the 'Teacher Eligibility Test' has been made after the Supreme Court order. There is a wave of anger among teachers across the State due to this.

Against this, the teaching and non-teaching unions' coordination committee has called for a 'school bandh' on December 5. The office-bearers of the coordination committee said that nearly 3,000 schools and 19,000 teachers in the district would participate in the agitation.

Also, a morcha will be taken out from Kranti Chowk to the District Collector's Office on December 5. He also clarified that more than 10,000 teachers will participate in the morcha.

After the Supreme Court's decision, there is an atmosphere of confusion and fear among teachers working in schools across the State.

The teachers' unions are demanding that the State Government should file a petition to reconsider this decision and to pursue the matter with the Central government. For this, the all-party teachers' organisations have decided to take out a morcha on December 5.

The unions include Shikshak Sena, Marathwada Shikshak Sangh, Shikshak Samiti, Shikshak Bharti, Shikshak Sangh, Juni Pension Haq Sanghatana, Shikshak Parishad, Prahar Shikshak Sanghatana, Rashtravadi Shikshak Sanghatana, MUPTA Shikshak.