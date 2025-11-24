3-language policy committee to interact with stakeholders on Nov 26

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Narendra Jadhav-led three-language policy committee will hold interaction with stakeholders from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division at Anand Auditorium, MIT premises, between 10 am and 5 pm on November 26.

It may be noted that the Central Government started the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which has three language methods. All the States of the country were asked to adopt a language policy, including Hindi. There is opposition to Hindi from across the State.

Taking into consideration, the State Government formed an eight-member committee led by educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav while Dr Sadanand More, Dr Waman Kendre, Dr Aparna Morris, Dr Sonal Kulkarni, Dr Madhushri Savji, Dr Bhushan Shukla (all members) and Dr Sanjay Yadav (member secretary).

Talking to newsmen at the Regional Academic Authority (RAA), divisional deputy director of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division Kailas Datkhil said that language experts, thinkers, office-bearers of the government, semi-Government organisations related to Marathi, political and public representatives and parents can attend the interaction.

Education officers Aswhini Lathkar and Jaishree Chavan and others were also present.

Tight security

Kailas Datkhil said that there would be tight security bandobast around the venue of the interaction. He appealed to all the stakeholders to participate in the interaction.

There will be four options of questionnaires to know the public opinion about the policy. The stakeholders can select any option

--Questionnaire for Marathi schools

--Questionnaire for English school

--Questionnaire for Hindi Schools

-Questionnaire for schools other than Marathi, English and Hindi.