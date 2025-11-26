3-language policy committee to submit report by Jan 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-language policy committee, led by Dr Narendra Jadhav, will submit a report on making Hindi a third language from the first standard in schools in the State by January 5, 2026, instead of December 5.

Talking to newsmen on Wednesday, panel president Dr Narendra Jadhav said that the State-level committee has so far interacted with experts and citizens in seven cities to get their opinions and only then would the decision on compulsory Hindi.

There was huge opposition after Hindi was included as a third language in the first standard in the state.

The State Government formed a committee under the chairmanship of educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav to determine the policy in this regard.

This committee interacted with experts from the division, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, at an interaction organised in MIT e on Wednesday.

The Committee had prepared a questionnaire and options after determining the entire scope of work. This questionnaire has also been made available online for the citizens.

Also, the panel so far visited Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and interacted with experts. Dr Jadhav also clarified that the last interaction would be conducted in Mumbai.

The committee has, so far, collected a lot of information which will be used to prepare a report on the three-language policy. However, Dr Jadhav also clarified that this information would be useful for deciding future policies.

Dr Jadhav said the committee was visiting all parts of the State and collecting information from every place.

“We are not bound by any party or ideology. We have worked objectively and the report would be given in the same manner,” he added.