3 minority Mahamandals included in 100-day prog

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a 100-day program to government offices. In this initiative, activities were given to make the offices more people-oriented. This initiative received a good response. Now, the second phase of work has started, in which three minority Mahamanals have been included. This decision was welcomed by various organisations.

The programme was given by the Chief Minister, included transparency in government offices, accountability in office work, maximum online services, effective redressal of citizen complaints, use of cutting-edge technology in office work, speed and quality of service provision and keeping offices equipped for citizens and employees.

In the first phase of this initiative, the minority Mahamandal were not included. Various institutions and organisations in the city pursued the issue with the Government. In the second phase, the Chief Minister included minority Mahamanals in the list.

Adv Azhar Pathan, the State President of MARTI (Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute) Action Committee, welcomed this decision.