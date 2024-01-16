3 more notifications to be released for Kunbi caste certificate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The government is going to issue three more notifications for the Maratha-Kunbi caste certificate. So, they will also get a certificate as per the context of next-of-kin. Also, the certificate will be issued according to the Isamwari, Khatewari pattern, Police Patil and other records of the Land Records. The notifications that will be released in a day or two will be given to Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange,” said MLA Bacchu Kadu in a press conference here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bacchu Kadu met the Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad and reviewed the evidence and records examined and certificates issued in the department since September.

He said that he is not satisfied with the administrative work related to records, but finding the records is not an easy task either.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed with the secretary for four hours. Its draft will be presented to Jarange who will be allowed to suggest if there is anything else to do in it. Caste certificates have to be provided after finding the Kunbi records,” he added.

Mangesh Chivte and Deputy Commissioner Dr Anant Gavane were also present present.

Box

Separate Committee for genealogy

As there is no Kotwal book in Marathwada, records are not found. Also, only one name is found in some evidence, but no surname is found. It is found that Kunbi is written in front of the name and it will be difficult to trace the genealogy based on that. A committee will be formed for this purpose,” he said.

Box

Put officers behind bars

Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had alleged that the Kunbi records are bogus. Ministers in the government are raising their voices against all these processes.

When Kadu asked about his opinion on this, the MLA bitterly replied, “I will not say anything about it. But, if the records are bogus, they should be examined. If there are bogus, put the officers of the concerned departments behind bars.”

Box

Public announcements started from village to village

A public announcement (Dawndi) is being made in every village of the division to search Kunbi records and issuance of the certificate. Kadu showed this in this press conference. So far, about 12,000 certificates of the caste have been issued in the department. In this, 1513 certificates were issued in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Jalna (1778), Parbhani (1879), Nanded (55), Beed (6,387), Latur (119) and Dharashiv (2290).

Box

District-wise records

How many entries on records are found in the region? The district-wise figure of the records is as follows;

Chh Sambhajinagar (4,474)

Jalna (3,318)

Parbhani (2,891)

Hingoli (3,713)

Nanded (1,798)

Beed (13,128)

Latur (901)

Dharashiv (1,603)

Total--------31,576