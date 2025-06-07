3 more officials of WALMI under scanner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the suspension of assistant administrative officer and sub-divisional engineer Ajay Yedepatil, the acting director general of WALMI has now placed two more officials and a clerk under scrutiny in connection with alleged financial mismanagement.

Over the past few years, WALMI has faced serious allegations of advance payments to contractors even before initiating work including the renovation of the institute’s guest house. Shockingly, fixed deposits were also broken to clear contractor bills, bypassing official protocols. Acting DG and commissioner of water conservation Prakash Khapale is leading the investigation. Sources revealed that while gathering documents, several key files were found missing or tampered with, and backdated entries were allegedly made to cover tracks. Taking swift action, Khapale suspended Yedepatil on Friday. The roles of an accounts officer, an engineer, and a clerk have since come under the lens. All three are now being probed, and strict action is expected shortly, sources said.

Transferred engineers found working illegally

In a separate discovery, engineers who had been transferred out of WALMI were found continuing to work at the office unofficially. The Acting DG has now barred them from entering the premises, sources added.