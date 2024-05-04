3 murder case accused get PCR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) A V Musale remanded police custody to three murder case accused up to May 6.

The accused have been identified as Rohan Dnyaneshwar Bankar alias Gotya (19, Milindnagar, Osmanpura), Vaibhav Atul Ugle alias Radhe (18, Railway Fatak, Galli No 2, Milindnagar, Osmanpura) and Sushant Deepak Updeshe (19, Galli No 2, Milindnagar).

According to the complaint, the accused murdered Atul Babasaheb Khade (29, Intkheda, Modinagar, Paithan Road) with a knife over old dispute. Police arrested the three accused Saturday afternoon while one is absconding. Shashikala, the mother of deceased lodged a complaint with Satara Police Station, stating that she along with her four sons-Akshay, Amar, Atul and Sumit started staying in a rented house in Modinagar two months ago.

She said that Vishal Kalkumbe and his mother had dispute with Atul for the past few days. Atul had informed this to his mother who advised him to be away from Vishal. Atul was having dinner at 8 pm on Friday when the three accused came to his house on a moped.

They took him with them by telling that Vishal Kalkumbe had called him. One Sagar Jadhav made a call to Shashikala at 9 pm on the same day informing that Atul was seriously injured during a quarrel with Vishal Kumble. The caller also informed the complainant that her son was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Shashikala and her another son Amar went to GMCH where doctors informed them that Atul was dead.

The complainant enquired with Sagar Jadhav and learned that Vishal Kalkumbe, Rohan Bankar, Vaibhav Ugle and Sushant Updeshe took Atul to Intekheda and beat him black and blue. Kalkumbe stabbed in the stomach of Atul with a knife. When Atul was bleeding, Sumit Birare and Sagar admitted him to GMCH. A case was registered with Satara Police Station against the accused. Police arrested three of them today and produced in the court.

Assisstant Government pleader Bhagwat Kakade requested the court to grant police custody as there is need to collect their blood samples, seizure of weapon used in the crime, arrest of absconding accused and further probe to know if any other person involved in the crime. The court remanded them police custody up to May 6.