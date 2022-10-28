3 persons beaten up

A man beat three persons of a family over petty reasons at Ghanegaon in Waluj area on Thursday morning. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

Mininath Jadhav and Atul Gansode are residents of Ghanegaon and both quarreled over petty reasons on October 26. The next day, Atul’s brother Vikas went to Jadhav’s house and severely beat his father Mahendra, his wife Lata, and daughter Divya.